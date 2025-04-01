Verona (Italy), Apr 1 (AP) Substitute Gvidas Gineitis scored with eight minutes left for Torino to draw at Lazio 1-1 in Serie A and extend its unbeaten run to five games.

Adam Marušic put the home side ahead with a stunning strike 12 minutes into the second half on Monday.

Lazio had a penalty award withdrawn after a video review 10 minutes later and it continued to create most of the chances.

But Lithuanian midfielder Gineitis side-footed home the equalizer and lifted Torino to within one point of the top half of Serie A. Paolo Vanoli's men remain unbeaten since a Valentine's Day defeat at Bologna.

Lazio, meanwhile, was seventh, equal on points with city rival Roma.

VERONA DRAWS WITH PARMA

Earlier, Verona and Parma drew 0-0, a result that did not ease either side's relegation worries.

Neither club was able to impose itself in a game of few chances. Daniel Mosquera came closest for Verona when his early header came back off the post.

With eight games left in the season, Parma was just three points above the drop zone. Verona was two places and four points above it and still not out of danger.

Parma's last win was on Feb. 22.

Verona, meanwhile, missed a chance to record back-to-back wins for the first time in more than a year. (AP)

