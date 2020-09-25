Sochi, Sep 25 (AP) Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the first practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday as his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton was slowed down by damaged tires.

Bottas set the pace with a time of 1 minute, 34.923 seconds, beating Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo by half a second. Max Verstappen was third quickest in his Red Bull, a further .147 back.

Hamilton could only manage 19th fastest after locking up his tires and leaving them with a flat spot. Ferrari again struggled to find pace with Sebastian Vettel ninth and Charles Leclerc 11th.

The session was briefly red-flagged when Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams into the wall. Carlos Sainz Jr. spun his McLaren backwards into a barrier and broke off his rear wing.

The second practice session is later Friday. (AP)

