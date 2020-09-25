India and Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh has showcased his support for farmers amid the farm bill protest in all over the country. The veteran off-spinner emphasised on the 'pain' of farmers and stressed the need to a happy farmer for a happy nation. Peasants from various parts of the country came out in streets with raising slogans, carrying banners and posters to protest against what they termed as "the anti-farmers" law. The farmers also called for a complete 'Bharat Band' on September 25, as the next step in their protest. Farm Bills Protest in Uttar Pradesh: Farmers Stopped at Noida-Delhi Border, Police Deployed.

Amid the ongoing row, Harbhajan has also showcased supports towards the farmworkers. "I understand the pain of the farmers. We need a happy farmer for a happy nation. Jai Hind," the 40-year-old cricketer wrote on Twitter alongside an Indian-Flag emoji. This, however, is not the first time when Harbhajan has highlighted the importance of farmers. Earlier this year in April, the four-time IPL champion said that he'd become a farmer once the coronavirus-induced lockdown ends. Bharat Bandh: Uttar Pradesh on High Alert Ahead of Farmers' Agitation Against Farm Bills.

Harbhajan Singh Raises Voice For Farmers!!

I understand the pain of the farmers. We need a happy farmer for a happy nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 25, 2020

"I will become a farmer. From then on, I will distribute food without charging any money. The food will go to temples, to the needy people and that is what will give me more satisfaction rather than just running around and making money," Harbhajan had said while talking to fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

As of now, Harbhajan Singh is spending time with his family in Punjab. He had pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) citing personal reasons. However, many believe it's the COVID-19 crisis which has motivated the star off-spinner to take the decision.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).