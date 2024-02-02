New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Indian boxers Amit Kumar (63.5kg) and Ishmeet Singh (75kg) entered the semifinals of the Boxam International Tournament in La Nucia, Spain with contrasting victories.

Sachin Kumar (80kg) too moved to the last four stage after receiving a walkover from Spain's Pablo Coy Bernal on Thursday.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, Head-to-Head and Other Things You Need to Know About Kolkata Derby.

Amit put up a brilliant performance as he eked out a stunning 3-2 split decision win to defeat Mexico's Miguel Angel Martinez, who has already qualified for the Paris Olympics in the light welterweight category.

He will face Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in semifinal.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of OFC vs KBFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

Ishmeet too registered a split decision win in the quarterfinal. He knocked out local pugilist Didac Lopez Gomez 4-1 to set up a last four clash with Poland's Michal Jarlinski.

However, it was the end of the road for Bilal Mohammed (54kg), Dikshyant Dahiya (60kg) and Rubal Sindh Dhanda (67kg) after dissapointing quartefinals losses.

While Bilal suffered a third round RSC defeat to Portugal's Marcio Cardodo, Dikshyant lost by a 5-0 unanimous decision to Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan and Dhanda suffered a 1-4 defeat to Mateusz Grejber of Poland.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)