Sao Paulo [Brazil], April 16: Ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat and World No 4 Sukant Kadam have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the ongoing Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023. The Paralympic gold medallist eased past Peru's Pedro Pablo De Vinatea in the quarterfinal clash. It took Pramod Bhagat just 30 minutes to book a clash with Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the semi-finals. Pramod outplayed Pedro Pablo De Vinatea and the final score read 21-7 and 21-12. He also secured a semi-final spot in the men's doubles with his partner Sukant Kadam. Sports Ministry Approves Financial Assistance for 12 Para Shuttlers Including Pramod Bhagat and Mansi Joshi.

The duo defeated Peru's pair of Pedro Pablo De Vinatea and Renzo Diquez Bances Morales. The match lasted for 25 minutes, and the final score read 21-10 and 21-14. The pair will now face India's Kumar Nitesh and Tarun in the semi-finals. The ace shuttler had to face a loss in the mixed doubles with his partner Manisha Ramadass as the pair went down fighting to Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila. Priyanshu Rajawat Wins Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title With Men's Singles Victory at Orleans Masters 2023.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam won a hard-fought quarterfinal against India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj. The match was tight and went all the way to 3 sets. Sukant put on a great fight and had all the answers for Suhas. The final score read 29-27, 11-21 and 21-17. The shuttler will now face India's Tarun in the semi-final clash. (ANI)

