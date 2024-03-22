London, Mar 22 (PTI) In a unique initiative to promote anti-discrimination, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to display videos made in the British Sign Language (BSL) across the First-Class grounds in the country this season.

The move is bundled with the Sign Language Week celebrations, and the videos will be shown during all the matches, including England men's and women's international games.

Joel Harris, who was a part of the England team that won the Deaf Ashes for the first time in Australia in 2022, and his teammate Jake Oakes dedicated a few hours with 70 county players – men and women – at Edgbaston training them in BSL.

“We've taught them their lines and some of the basics like how important facial expressions and body movement is alongside hand gestures.

“They're small but important things for the deaf community to feel welcomed,” Harris told the ECB website.

