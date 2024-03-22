World champions Argentina will be playing El Salvador in an international friendly in Philadelphia with question marks over the future of manager Lionel Scaloni. The multiple title winning coach has not committed his long-term future with the national side and this has not gone down well with the board. He will be in charge of the team as they gear up to play their first game this year. Opponents El Salvador have not won in their previous 19 games and that includes ten defeats. They were defeated 2-0, the last times these sides met. Argentina versus El Salvador starts at 5:30 AM IST. Scroll down for viewing option. Lionel Messi Key in Decision To Remain Argentina Boss, Says Manager Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Messi will not feature for Argentina as he has a hamstring injury. Angel Di Maria, Allejandro Garnacho, and Lautaro Martinez form the front three for the team. Enzo Fernandez has not had the best of seasons at Chelsea but remains the heartbeat of the national side. He will partner Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the park. Nicolas Otamendi and Sergio Romero will form the center-back pairing and Emiliano Martinez remains the first-choice goalkeeper. Paulo Dybala is unfit and has not made the squad.

Darwin Ceren, Narciso Orellana, and Nelson Bonilla are some of the experienced players for El Salvador and the trio will feature against Argentina. Mario Gonzalez in goal should expect a busy day at work with Argentina boasting of a brilliant attack. Nelson Bonilla and Bryan Gil will have to track back and contribute in defence with their team not expected to create much attack going forward.

When Is Argentina vs El Salvador, International Friendly Match 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Argentina will take on El Salvador in an international football-friendly match on Saturday, March 23. The match will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA and it will start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). McDonald's Becomes Ligue 1 Title Sponsor for Next Three Seasons.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Argentina vs El Salvador, International Friendly Match 2024?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence cannot get Argentina vs El Salvador live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For Argentina vs El Salvador live streaming viewing option, read below.

Is Argentina vs El Salvador International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

Sadly, there would be no live stream viewing option of this match as well. Fans can nonetheless follow the score and live updates of this contest on the social media handles of both teams. Expect Argentina to cruise through the contest and secure an easy 3-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).