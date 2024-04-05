New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Sebastian Buhler of Hero MotoSports Team Rally delivered a strong performance to win the second stage of the Rally Raid Portugal on Friday.

The victory propelled Buhler, a native of Portugal, to second place in overall rankings, a big leap from his sixth place finish after Stage 1.

This is the young rider's first Stage victory so far in the FIM World Rally Raid Championship.

"Stage 2 was a little longer than Stage 1. I tried to push right from the beginning because there was a lot of water on the tracks due to the rains. We will continue pushing through this week for the best final result," said Buhler after the race.

Ross Branch, his teammate, completed the stage in eighth place, but he moved up to seventh in the overall Rally GP Class standings.

