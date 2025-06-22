Leeds, Jun 22 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah got his 14th five-wicket haul as India managed a slender first innings lead of six runs by dismissing England for 465 at the stroke of tea on the third day of the opening Test here on Sunday.

Harry Brook (99) smashed 11 fours and two sixes after his reprieve on second evening before Prasidh Krishna dismissed him one short of hundred. Before that however, Brook and keeper-batter Jamie Smith (40) added 73 for the sixth wicket and then the former put on 49 runs for the seventh wicket with Chris Woakes (38).

Woakes and Brydon Carse (22) added 55 runs for the eighth wicket before Bumrah polished off tail to finish with 5 for 83.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 471 all out

England 1st Innings: 465 all out in 100.4 overs (Ollie Pope 106, Harry Brook 99, Ben Ducket 62, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83).

