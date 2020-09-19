Birmingham (UK), Sep 19 (AP) Aston Villa has signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from French top-flight club Lyon subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Lyon said the fee was 18.4 million euros (around 17 million pounds/$21.9 million), with an additional 2.2 million euros (2 million pounds/$2.6 million) in bonuses and the club receiving 15% of a profitable future sale.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match 2.

“We're delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa," manager Dean Smith said.

“He's a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options.”

Also Read | ARS vs WHU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Arsenal vs West Ham Football Match.

Traore began his career with Villa's Premier League rivals Chelsea and has also had loan spells with Dutch clubs Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax. He scored 33 goals in 126 games over three seasons with Lyon.

The 25-year-old forward, who is most dangerous using his pace and skill when cutting in from the right wing, follows the arrival of Ollie Watkins from second-tier Brentford for a club record 28 million pounds fee earlier this month.

Villa launches its league campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)