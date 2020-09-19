Arsenal will be hoping to extend their good start to the season when they host West Ham at home in Premier League 2020-21 on September 19 (Saturday). Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0 in their opening match while West Ham were downed 2-0 by Newcastle United at home in their first match of the new Premier League season. The Gunners are off to a terrific start under new boss Mikel Arteta, who has already given the club two titles in just nine months in charge. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for how to pick the best team for Arsenal vs West Ham encounter should scroll down for all information. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Update: Striker Pledges Future to Arsenal with New 3-Year Deal.

Centre-back David Luiz has been passed fit for Arsenal’s first home fixture of the season. But Shkodran Mustafi and Pablo Mari are still missing while Granit Xhaka picked up a knock in the last game and remains a doubt. For West Ham, former Arsenal captain Jack Wilshere is doubtful due to an ankle problem while Mark Noble could also miss with a toe injury.

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno (ARS) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (ARS) and Ryan Fredericks (WHU) will be the three defenders.

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bukayo Saka (ARS), Willian (ARS), Declan Rice (WHU), Felipe Anderson (WHU) and Tomas Soucek (WHU) should be picked as the five midfielders for this fantasy team.

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) and Alexandre Lacazette (ARS) should be picked as the two centre-forwards upfront.

Arsenal vs West Ham, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bernd Leno (ARS), Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (ARS), Ryan Fredericks (WHU), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Willian (ARS), Declan Rice (WHU), Felipe Anderson (WHU), Tomas Soucek (WHU), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) and Alexandre Lacazette (ARS).

Aubameyang (ARS) should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team. He has scored in his last eight matches. Willian (ARS) can be made the second-choice captain.

