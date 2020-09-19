In the second match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) go head to head. The DC vs KXIP match number two of IPL 2020 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Both Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab are title-less in the IPL and would want to change that this season. Meanwhile, let’s find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match 2. DC vs KXIP Preview: 6 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 2.

Delhi Capitals after some revamp last season made it to the playoffs. The teams was formerly called Delhi Daredevils and ahead of last year’s IPL, the franchise changed the name and captain to bring in the fresh luck. Shreyas Iyer will be eager to do well in second year as DC captain.

DC vs KXIP Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals are bookmakers choice over Kings XI Punjab. As per the Bet365, the DC is placed at 1.72 while for KXIP bookmakers are offering a higher price of 2.10. DC vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 2.

DC vs KXIP Predictions: Who will win?

Kings XI Punjab may appear a good side on paper but it has players who are not known for consistency and that is something which could work in favour of Delhi Capitals. Expect Delhi’s win in this fixture.

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have met 24 in IPL. Interestingly, KXIP leads the head-to-head record between the two teams with 14 wins. DC have emerged victorious on ten occasions.

