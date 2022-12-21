By Vipul Kashyap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will continue with Byju's as Team India's title sponsor till March next year, as per sources.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test 2022, Dhaka Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council took place on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)