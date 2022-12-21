India will be starting as favourites when they face Bangladesh in the 2nd and final Test of the series. A 188-run win over the hosts has given them an unassailable lead and needless to say, the visitors would be hot favourites to register a series whitewash when the 2nd Test gets underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. India though have an injury scare ahead of the match with stand-in captain KL Rahul suffering a blow to his hand during training. But batting coach Vikram Rathour’s assurance that the injury is nothing serious, is some good news for Indian fans. In this article, we shall take a look at how the weather might turn out to be in the game. India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Dhaka.

The weather has been fine all throughout the series and there has been no interruption caused by rain. The sun has been out during the day in all the games played so far. Bangladesh would aim to repeat similar performances they had against India at the very same venue where they had won the ODI series. Although it is a different format, Bangladesh fans would hope that their side fight back hard in this game.

Dhaka Weather Report

Expected weather in Dhaka at the time of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test (Source: Accuweather)

The weather in Dhaka is pretty conducive a for a good day’s play. According to the weather report above, there is going to be bright sunshine from 9:30 am (local time) and not much is going to change throughout the day. The temperature is set to be around 20-27 degrees Celsius. IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd Test 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Dhaka.

Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

As mentioned before, this was the same ground where Bangladesh had defeated India earlier on, on this tour. The strip will mostly remain flat which would help batters score runs freely once they get their eye in. Also, it will provide assistance to the spinners as the game progresses.

