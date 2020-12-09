Melbourne [Australia], December 9 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) and the Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday marked the 60th anniversary of the "tied Test" at the Gabba with an international video conference featuring Alan Davidson, Neil Harvey, Lance Gibbs and Peter Lashley, all of whom played a role in one of the most celebrated matches in history.Earl Eddings, Chair of Cricket Australia, also paid tribute to all those who took part in the famous Brisbane Test of 1960-61 and the enduring bond between the two cricketing sides."The first Tied Test, which began 60 years ago today at the Gabba, will forever be regarded as one of the greatest matches ever played. When Joe Solomon ran out Ian Meckiff for the final wicket, the cricketing world stood captivated and a famous rivalry was born," said Eddings in an official release. "There were heroes on both sides. For the West Indies, Sir Garfield Sobers hit a sublime first innings century, Sir Frank Worrell struck half-centuries in both innings and Wes Hall claimed nine wickets for the match. For the Australians, Norm O'Neill starred with 181 first innings and Alan Davidson, in one of the great all-round performances, took 11 wickets for the match and top-scored with 80 in the second innings," he addeed. Ricky Skerritt, President of Cricket West Indies, said matches between the two cricket nations have always been keenly contested and the mutual respect and rivalry is alive today in the pursuit for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy. Skerritt also added that the West Indies looked forward to hosting the Aussies in 2021."Remembering the first ever Tied Test match from 60 years ago is a celebration of the greatness of Test cricket," Skerritt said."It also reminds us that astute leadership, teamwork, and a never-say-die attitude are the same key qualities still required for Test match success today," he added.

In the tied Test that began on December 9, 1960, at Brisbane, West Indies batted first and managed to score 453 runs, owing to a 132-run knock for Sir Garfield Sobers.

Australia then managed to put on 505 runs on the board, getting a 52-run lead over the visitors. West Indies then put on 284 in the second innings, setting a target of 233 runs for the hosts.

However, Australia was bowled out for 232, and as a result, the match ended as a tie. Sir Wes Hall had scalped five wickets for West Indies in the second innings. (ANI)

