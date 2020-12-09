The UEFA Champions League clash between Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Tuesday was suspended after just 13 minutes of play as players from both the teams walked off the field after an alleged racist abuse used by one of the officials towards the Turkish team’s assistant coach Pierre Webo.

Ex-Cameroonian striker and Istanbul Basaksehir’s assistant coach Pierre Webo was involved in a heated exchange with the fourth official, who had instructed the Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan to send the 38-year-old off after he had protested a decision. Following that, Weboa and the Turkish side have accused the fourth official of racial abuse and have reported him to the match referee.

Watch Incident

PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir has been suspended as both teams walked off the field to protest alleged racial abuse by the fourth official toward Istanbul assistant manager Pierre Webo. (via @UCLonCBSSports) pic.twitter.com/tVd4lqGnMI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 8, 2020

‘In the Paris Saint Germain match, our footballers decided not to go on the field due to the racism that the fourth referee Sebastian Coltescu had against our assistant coach Pierre Webo’ Istanbul Besaksehir said in their official statement.

ℹ Paris Saint Germain maçında 4. hakem Sebastian Coltescu’nun yardımcı antrenörümüz Pierre Webo’ya yapmış olduğu ırkçılık nedeniyle futbolcularımız sahaya çıkmama kararı almıştır. Kamuoyunun bilgilerine sunarız. #NoToRacism — İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) December 8, 2020

Istanbul Besaksehir players refused to continue playing and after a lengthy on-field discussion, decided to walk off the field, a decision which was obliged by PSG players and staff as well. In a statement, UEFA said that the game will resume on the following day (December 9) with a new set of referees officiating the match.

‘Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has – after discussion with both clubs – decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials. The kick-off has been set at 18:55 CET,’ said UEFA.

The governing body further added that they will be conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. ‘UEFA is aware of an incident during tonight’s Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir and will be conducting a thorough investigation. Racism, and discrimination in all its forms, has no place within football,’ they said in a statement.

