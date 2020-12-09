Cristiano Ronaldo emerged victorious in the battle of the GOAT’s as the Portuguese scored twice in Juventus’ 3-0 win over Barcelona in the final UEFA Champions League Group G clash at the Nou Camp. With the win, Andrea Pirlo’s team topped their section due to a better head-to-head record against the Catalans. This is the first time since 2013 that the Spanish team have lost a UCL match in their home stadium. Barcelona 0-3 Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Sends Bianconeri Through As Group Winners.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Nuventusn into the lead after just 13 minutes on the clock. Ronald Araujo – who recently came back from an injury – gave away a penalty after a clumsy tackle and the Portuguese stepped up from 12 yards and made no mistakes as he slotted the ball past Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

Weston McKennie then doubled the visitor's advantage after he scored from Juan Cuadrado’s cross in an acrobatic fashion. Early in the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed all three points as he scored his second penalty of the game after Clement Lenglet had appeared to have handled the ball inside the box.

Fans were impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s display as they praised the Portuguese star on social media. And as it goes, along with the 35-year-old’s admiration comes Lionel Messi’s criticism and the Barcelona skipper was trolled heavily. Here are some of the reactions.

His Nou Camp

It doesn't matter what shirt he wears, Cristiano Ronaldo still owns the Camp Nou. 🐐#BarcaJuve #UCL #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/d3IWFjvrSL — Imtiaj Hossain Shakil (@imIHshakil) December 8, 2020

The GOAT

When Messi met with the Greatest of All Time @Cristiano 🐐👑🤝#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/jos9JzyJCS — Umair Nabil (@iam_umair_n) December 8, 2020

Never Change

Too Good

“Maybe they hate me because I’m too good.” - Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/gC7CHVf4F5 — RB (@RamosBenz9) December 8, 2020

Unreal Decline

Been a long time Cristiano played against Crystal Palace. The Goat #cristiano #messi pic.twitter.com/KeQiwQM5wN — a vibe 🇳🇬 (@hardtunesdaily) December 9, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo – who hadn’t scored against Barcelona in five UCL games – finally broke his duck at the Nou Camp, a stadium where he has scored 14 goals in his last 13 visits. This is the first time since the 2006-07 season that the Catalan side have failed to top the group and were eliminated in the round of 16 that year by Liverpool.

