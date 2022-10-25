Basel [Switzerland], October 25 (ANI): World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz fought off a strong challenge from Briton Jack Draper to defeat him at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Monday.

After dropping the opening set and surrendering a break advantage in the third, Alcaraz got back on track with a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Draper broke twice in the opening set, using a finishing flourish to break at love in its final game. After holding two break points to lead 5-3, he fetched set point with a backhand pass from deep in the corner and converted with a roped forehand winner.

From 4-5, Alcaraz returned the favour by winning three straight games of his own to close out the win. Draper battled until the last ball, getting up two break points in what was the joint-longest game of the match as Alcaraz served it out. The Spaniard narrowly avoided a decisive tie-break, saving the first break point with a gutsy forehand winner that shortened the sideline before sealing victory on his third match point.

"At the beginning of the match it was tough. I did a lot of mistakes in the beginning. I wanted to play really aggressive on this court. For me, it's a bit slower than the other tournaments. But obviously, I had to handle that, I had to work on my problems and change my tactics a little bit in the second set. I knew that Jack is playing great. He is a really dangerous player and I really had to be focused and, of course, never give up," ATP.com quoted Alcaraz as saying. (ANI)

