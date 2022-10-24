Australia (AUS) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in the latest fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the Super 12 stage. The Australian vs Sri Lanka clash will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 25, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a win. So ahead of the T20 WC 2022 encounter, we bring you AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction with captain and vice-captain picks. Australia vs Sri Lanka Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia will be disappointed with the start they made to their World Cup campaign as the defending champions were beaten comfortably by New Zealand. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka got the better of Ireland in a one-sided clash. Both teams are aiming for victory to move a step closer towards the semifinal qualification.

AUS vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

AUS vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - David Warner (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Dananjaya de Silva (SL), Aaron Finch (AUS)

are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

AUS vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be our all-rounders

AUS vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Josh Hazlewood (SL), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Maheesh Theekshana (SL) could form the bowling attack

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), David Warner (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Dananjaya de Silva (SL), Aaron Finch (AUS), lenn Maxwell (AUS), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Josh Hazlewood (SL), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) can be named as the captain of your AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team while Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2022 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).