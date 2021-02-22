Birmingham [UK], February 22 (ANI): Birmingham Bears have announced the signing of Carlos Brathwaite for their T20 Blast campaign.

The Barbadian all-rounder is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League with Multan Sultans and has played in all premier T20 tournaments, including the T20 Blast with Kent in 2018, the Indian Premier League, the Big Bash, the Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League.

"Carlos is an outstanding addition to our team. I was part of the England coaching team in 2016 when Carlos' four successive sixes changed the ICC T20 World Cup final, so I am well aware of his capabilities. I am just glad that we will have the benefits of his qualities now that he's signed for the Bears," said Paul Farbrace, the club's director of cricket.

Brathwaite said that it is very exciting to join the Bears and to make Edgbaston his home this summer. "I have heard a lot about the atmosphere and the big T20 crowds that come to Edgbaston to watch the Bears. I cannot wait to get started this summer in the Blast."

"I know that the team went very close to reaching the quarter-finals last year, but we have got a lot of young talent in this squad and I am hoping that we can push on further this year. Getting to Finals Day at our home ground would be fantastic," he added. (ANI)

