New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed his support for Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma to be included in India's Champions Trophy squad.

The former spinner also backed Shubman Gill to secure a spot in the squad ahead of KL Rahul, while naming Yashasvi Jaiswal as his top choice to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Also Read | Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Third Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

With the Champions Trophy just a month away, excitement is building around the potential players India might select for the tournament. The three ODIs against England before the event are expected to provide a clearer picture of the Indian team's approach.

As the anticipation for India's squad announcement grows, former cricketers have been sharing their opinions on which players should travel to Dubai.

Also Read | Which Team Manish Pandey is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise Star Batter Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

Harbhajan highlighted Tilak Varma's performance during the T20I series in South Africa as a reason for his inclusion. "Tilak Varma recently played T20Is in South Africa. He looked good with the bat and showcased his talent. So, I want to see him in the team," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Tilak's performances in South Africa were particularly impressive. In Centurion, he scored an unbeaten 107 off just 56 deliveries at a remarkable strike rate of 191.07. He followed this up in Johannesburg with an extraordinary unbeaten knock of 120 runs from just 47 balls, featuring nine fours and 10 towering sixes, at an incredible strike rate of 255.32.

Harbhajan also weighed in on India's opening pair dilemma, caused by the presence of both Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While Gill has proven himself as an opener in the One-Day format, Jaiswal is on the verge of making his debut.

For Harbhajan, Jaiswal is the ideal choice to open alongside Rohit Sharma. However, he believes Gill should be preferred over KL Rahul for a spot in the squad. "Jaiswal should be introduced in the One-Day format. Shubman Gill has a terrific record in the format. I think Gill should be preferred over KL Rahul," Harbhajan noted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)