Tamworth, a little known club playing in the fifth division of English football, gears up to face Tottenham Hotspur at home in the third round of the FA Cup. The game is generating a lot of buzz amongst the home fans as they will get to see some of the best players in the country playing in their small ground, a dream come true scenario. Spurs defeated Liverpool in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final recently but apart from that, their form has been well below par. Manager Ange Postecoglou has his task cut out as he propels his side through these difficult times. Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25: Ruben Amorim Aims For ‘Statement Win' Over Gunners to 'Improve Image'.

Ben Acquaye is the player missing for Tamworth with an injury and apart from him, everyone is available. Jordan Cullinane-Liburd comes back after suspension and should start straight away. Jasbir Singh in goal has his task cut out as he faces one of the best attacks. Alex Fletcher and Ben Milnes in midfield will likely sit back and shield the backline.

Antonin Kinsky will get an opportunity for Spurs here as he has impressed with his performances. Mikey Moore, Yang Min-hyeok, and Will Lankshear will be part of the front three for away side. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr could dominate the midfield with their energy and ability to break the opposition passing line.

When is Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

In the FA Cup 2024-25 third-round, Tottenham Hotspur will play an away match against Tamworth. As per the schedule, the Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur match will start at 06:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 12 and will be played at the Lamb Stadium. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City to Show ‘Respect’ To Pep Guardiola’s ‘Hometown’ Club Salford City.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup 2024-25 third- round match on Sony Sports Network channels. The match online streaming is also available.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Salford City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming on SonyLIV App and websites. Tamworth has not lost at home in their last ten games in all competition but this task will be too tough an ask for them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2025 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).