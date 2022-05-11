Bhopal, May 11 (PTI) Chandigarh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan recorded dominating wins on day six of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, here on Wednesday.

Chandigarh defeated Bihar 6-2 in a Pool A game, while Assam handed an 8-0 thrashing to Bengal 8-0 in Pool B fixture.

In the Pool C proceedings, Chhattisgarh put up a dominant display to hammer Tripura 7-1.

In the fourth game of the day, Rajasthan downed Uttarakhand 3-1 in a Pool D match.

