New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): England's spin all-rounder Charlie Dean has been named as Sophie Molineux's replacement in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League

Molineux was ruled out before the start of the Women's Ashes against England due to a knee injury which she met during the WBBL in October-November last year. The Australian all-rounder led the Melbourne Renegades to the title despite missing four out of their 11 matches in the competition.

Molineux was retained by the defending champions ahead of the WPL 2025 auction. In the 2024 season, she grabbed 12 wickets in the 10 games of the tournament at an average of 23.16.

On the other hand, Charlie Dean is yet to make a WPL appearence. So far, the English players has played 36 T20I for the country where she has managed to snap 46 wickets at an exceptional average of 18.19.

The defending champions of the WPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have reinforced their squad with a meticulously crafted strategy during the WPL mini-auction, a franchise release said. With their four domestic picks, RCB has strengthened their roster with players who bring versatility, depth, and a competitive edge, while staying true to their bold and fearless brand of cricket.

Among their notable acquisitions is Prema Rawat, a skilled leg-spin all-rounder bought for Rs 1.2 crore, whose control and consistency add a crucial dimension to RCB's spin department. Joining her are pace-bowling all-rounders Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bist, and Jagravi Pawar, each acquired for Rs 10 lakh, according to a release from the franchise.

Heading into the auction, RCB had Rs 3.25 crore in their purse and four slots to fill. All of these slots have been occupied by promising players from the domestic circuit, carefully selected to enhance RCB's established core and ensure a more dynamic and balanced squad.

Head coach Luke Williams emphasised that adaptability was the cornerstone of RCB's strategy, considering the unpredictable nature of venues and match conditions.

"We're delighted with the work our scouts have done throughout the season and during the camps we hosted, which allowed us to thoroughly evaluate players. Prema brings excellent control as a wrist spinner, a critical asset in T20 cricket, and strengthening our spin arsenal was a key priority. Additionally, the pace-bowling all-rounders provide the flexibility required to manage various match scenarios," Williams said in the RCB release.

He further highlighted the immediate impact the new recruits are expected to have: "We've built this squad with the upcoming tournament in mind, and we're confident these players can contribute to the XI straight away."

RCB's 2024 title-winning season was marked by standout performances from players like Ellyse Perry, who clinched the Orange Cap with 347 runs, and Shreyanka Patil, who secured the Purple Cap with 13 wickets. In October, RCB made a significant move to further strengthen their squad by trading in England's star top-order batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, renowned for her composure under pressure.

With a balanced mix of seasoned internationals and emerging domestic talent, RCB is poised to maintain its dominance in the upcoming WPL season.

RCB squad for WPL 2025: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded), Prema Rawat (Rs. 1.20 crore), Joshitha VJ (Rs. 10 lakh), Raghvi Bist (Rs. 10 lakh), Jagravi Pawar (Rs. 10 lakh). (ANI)

