The Indian National Kho Kho team will be up for its last group stage encounter against Bhutan. India have been in phenomenal form in the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as they have already secured three victories and with six points they are at the top of the Group A table. India started their campaign against Nepal with a win, they moved on to victories against Brazil and Peru and now they have entered the quarterfinal. Pratik Waikar and co will look to seal another victory when they take on Bhutan at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and enter the quarterfinal unbeaten. Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Men’s Team Secures Quarterfinal Spot With Win Over Peru.

India are hosting the Kho Kho World Cup's inaugural edition, which is helping the ancient Indian game go global for the first time. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 13 to 19. The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho competition, backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will feature 20 men’s and 19 women’s teams. There are four groups with five teams in each group in the men's edition and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinal.

The Indian men’s team is in Group A with Nepal, Peru, Brazil and Bhutan. The Indian men’s team will be led by Pratik Waikar, who made his India debut in 2016. Veteran coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma, with over five decades of experience, is guiding the men’s team as the head coach. In the first three games, the likes of Aniket Pote, Sachin Bhargo, Rokeson Singh, Mehul and Ramji Kashyap has shown a lot of promises and enough capability to back Pratik as the captain. They have been dominant so far and if can keep the focus intact, they are the favourites to go all the way too. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: India Men's Team Near Knockout Entry, Women's Team Continues Winning Run.

India Men's Kho Kho Team Squad: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.