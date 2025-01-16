Oh solid defensive performance from India. Only one batch has taken half the time and Nikhil, Gowtham and Suyash has produced a dream run for India and an additional point. Bhutan is in tatters and are now struggling.
India has been flying through the entire game and it reflected when they went past the lead of fifty points. India have registered 18 sky-dives and in turn 3, the Bhutan players looked perplexed about where to escape with India producing players fresh and adding to the intensity unlike the tired Bhutan defenders. India's win is now a matter of time.
India are on a roll here. They have their foot on Bhutan's throat and they are not letting it go. The likes of Mehul, Aditya Ganpule, Nikhil and others have produced a flurry of sky-dives and accumulated a lot of points, Bhutan is struggling here with India's intensity.
India returned strong in Turn 3 as they promptly extended their lead through wazir Pratik Waikar and livewire Ramji Kashyap. India are looking to kill the game in the turn 3 and they are piling up pressure on Bhutan here.
Some fightback from Bhutan. It hasn't been as easy as India expected to be. Bhutan showed a good fighting spirit as they forced the fourth batch of India defenders to come in as well. India maintain a solid lead of 18 at the end of turn 2 and look to extend it when they return to attack.
It took almost three minutes for Bhutan to dismiss the first batch of India. They were slow but with guile as the evaded the Bhutan attackers. Subramani and Akash Singh were the stars as they foxed the Bhutan attackers multiple times. India is also wasting the stamina of Bhutan.
Unlike the Peru match, Pratik Waikar started the proceedings here in Turn 1 and India were flying from the word go. India started slow against Peru, but this time they were consistent in intensity and despite Bhutan doing well at times, the likes of Aniket Pote, Suman Barman and Sachin Bhargo nailed sky-dives providing India a significant lead upfront.
Oh there is some intensity. India complete the clean up of four batches with two minutes and forty seven seconds on the clock to go. Bhutan were doing well but Indian players started flying around with sky-dives and Aniket Pote gives the final touch with last out.
Comfortable start for India. Pratik Waikar starts as the wazir and he gives India the first points. Sachin Bhargo seal the all-out with burst of pace and his magic touch. India in control.
Toss Update: Just like the Peru game, India captain Pratik Waikar have won the toss and decided to attack first.
The Indian National Kho Kho team will be up for its last group stage encounter against Bhutan. India have been in phenomenal form in the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as they have already secured three victories and with six points they are at the top of the Group A table. India started their campaign against Nepal with a win, they moved on to victories against Brazil and Peru and now they have entered the quarterfinal. Pratik Waikar and co will look to seal another victory when they take on Bhutan at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and enter the quarterfinal unbeaten. Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India Men’s Team Secures Quarterfinal Spot With Win Over Peru.
India are hosting the Kho Kho World Cup's inaugural edition, which is helping the ancient Indian game go global for the first time. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 13 to 19. The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho competition, backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), will feature 20 men’s and 19 women’s teams. There are four groups with five teams in each group in the men's edition and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinal.
The Indian men’s team is in Group A with Nepal, Peru, Brazil and Bhutan. The Indian men’s team will be led by Pratik Waikar, who made his India debut in 2016. Veteran coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma, with over five decades of experience, is guiding the men’s team as the head coach. In the first three games, the likes of Aniket Pote, Sachin Bhargo, Rokeson Singh, Mehul and Ramji Kashyap has shown a lot of promises and enough capability to back Pratik as the captain. They have been dominant so far and if can keep the focus intact, they are the favourites to go all the way too. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Points Table: India Men's Team Near Knockout Entry, Women's Team Continues Winning Run.
India Men's Kho Kho Team Squad: Pratik Waikar (captain), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh. Standby: Akshay Bangare, Rajvardhan Shankar Patil, Vishwanath Janakiram.