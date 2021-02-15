Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin struck precious half-centuries to guide India to 221 for eight in their second innings at tea on the third day of the second cricket Test against England here on Monday.

India have stretched their lead to 416 runs.

Kohli made 62 while senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten on 68. Pacer Ishant Sharma was the other unbeaten batsman but is yet to open his account.

For the visitors, Moeen Ali has registered figures of 4/71, while Jake Leach returned with 3/74.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 134 all out

India: 329 and 221 for eight in 73 overs (Virat Kohli 62, Ravichandran Ashwin 68 batting; Moeen Ali 4/71, Jack Leach 3/74).

