Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the signing of former Bundesliga midfielder Ariel Borysiuk on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Borysiuk, with 350 club appearances in his 14-year long professional career, will be joining CFC following a two-year spell at Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok, a press release said here.

In 2011-12, he made 12 Bundesliga appearances for FC Kaiserslautern.

"I am very excited about joining the club. It's a new experience for me to play outside of Europe and I'm looking forward to it. I promise that I will do my best so that we can have wonderful moments together,” the Polish footballer said.

The arrival of Borysiuk will bring in valuable experience and additional depth to CFC's midfield alongside Rafael Crivellaro, who has already extended his stay with the club this season.

CFC's head coach Bozidar Bandovic said, "There's not much to say about Ariel. He has operated at such a high level for all his career. It's a great signing."

Borysiuk began his professional career with Legia Warszawa's reserve side in 2007-08. At 16 years and 265 days, he became the youngest ever goal-scorer for the club, scoring against Odra Wodzislaw Slaki in his fifth league game. He also featured in the club's seven Europa League matches in 2011-12.

Borysiuk was also a part of five Polish Cup-winning campaigns-four with Legia Warszawa and one with Lechia Gdansk.

He has represented Poland at the junior level, from U-17 to U-21, before earning a senior team debut in 2010. He has made 12 international appearances for Poland so far.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said “We are delighted to bring in someone as experienced and well-travelled as Ariel. This is a real positive signing for us and our vision this season."

