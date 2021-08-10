The BCCI has set new protocols for the remaining season of the IPL 2021 which will be held in UAE on September 19, 2021. As per the circular released by the BCCI, the balls being hit for a six will be replaced and sanitised by the fourth umpire. As per the new study, balls carry a low risk of carrying COVID-19 infection. Thus the BCCI is leaving no scope of errors and has undertaken this protocol. The health and safety protocols have been sent to all franchises ahead of the IPL 2021. IPL 2021: MS Dhoni & Members of Chennai Super Kings to Leave for UAE by August 13.

“If the cricket ball goes in the stands or outside the stadium, the fourth umpire will provide a replacement from the library of cricket balls. The previous ball when returned will be sanitised with alcohol-based wipes and/or UV-C by the fourth umpire and placed in the library,” the circular reads. Furthermore, the BCCI has asked the players to not spit and releasing nasal/respiratory secretions on the ground or at any place other than washrooms.

The players and support staff will have to stay in isolation for six days and will have to have three negative tests. The players who are currently featured in the five-match Test series will not have to undergo isolation in Dubai if bubble-to bubble transfer formalities are fulfilled. The players will be allowed to use a golf course but the players will have to seek permission from IPL medical officer a day before its usage. No other guests will be permitted on the premises apart from the players.

Also, the cricketers will not be allowed to use any other facilities of the golf course including the bars, restaurants, cafes or even gyms. " IPL participants must arrive at the Golf Club wearing their Golf apparel to avoid the use of locker rooms for changing. Shower facilities at the Golf Club must not be used," added the circular.

The BCCI has also laid down a few norms for pitch invasions. If a fan manages to get in touch with a player, then he will have to change and put away the used ones in a separate bag for disinfection and laundry. The player will have to wash his hands with soap and water minimum of 20 seconds before getting in touch with any other player.

