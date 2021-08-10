Neeraj Chopra has been touted as the golden boy of India after winning the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The javelin thrower recorded 87.58 meters to win the Gold Medal. The finals of the javelin throw event also witnessed Indo-Pak rivalry as Arshad Nadeem also was in the same event. Now, a news channel asked Neeraj about Indo-Pak rivalry during the event. Neeraj opined that Arshad should have also won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He wasn't particularly thrilled about the Indo-Pak hype. Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain and Other Athletes Return from Tokyo Olympics 2020, Fans Welcome Olympians.

According to him rivalry in cricket is fine, but one should particularly stay away from these things in Olympics. "Cricket mei chal jata hai, 7-8 countries hoti hai, par Olympic mei ye sab karna theek nahi hai," he said to the news channel. The gold medalist also revealed that Pakistani athletes also shook hands with Neeraj and congratulated him with a big smile. Even Neeraj extended his pleasantries with the Pakistani athletes. "He did well and I wished him all the best for the future," revealed Neeraj. As one may recall, Arshad finished fifth in the event.

Neeraj Chopra ever since his return to Indian has barely had time to sleep. He has been felicitated by the state and the Central Government for achieving this feat. The last time India clinched a medal at the Olympics was in 2012. It was Abhinav Bindra who clinched a gold medal in shooting.

