Hong Kong, Mar 24 (PTI) India's S Chikkarangappa carded a fine one-under 69 but slipped from tied fourth place to tied sixth place at the halfway stage of the USD 1 million World City Championship here on Friday.

As many as eight of the nine Indians made the cut.

Chikka, who had a Top-10 finish last week at the DGC open, shot a second straight under par round at the par-70 Hong Kong Golf Club to move to 5-under for 36 holes.

Overnight leader Miguel Tabuena, winner in India last week, shot three-under 67 to get to 10-under, but he was overtaken by Hong Kong's debutant Taichi Kho, who is playing on his home course.

Kho took the second round lead with 64 and he is now 12-under and two shots ahead.

Among other Indians, veteran Jeev Milkha Singh (71-66) and SSP Chawrasia (70-67) were both three-under and tied 23rd. Shiv Kapur (71-67) was two-under and tied 36th, as were Veer Ahlawat (71-67) and Honey Baisoya (69-69).

Karandeep Kochhar (69-70) was 1-under and tied 48th, as Gaganjeet Bhullar (73-67) made the cut on the line.

Viraj Madappa (73-71) was the lone Indian to miss the cut.

Kho, 22, fired his second-successive six-under-par 64 to lead by two from Tabuena, the first-round leader. New Zealand's Michael Hendry is in third place, four behind Kho, after returning a 64.

Kho, a member of the HKGC since January who was unveiled this week as their ambassador, is 12-under and now has an outstanding opportunity to become the first player from Hong Kong to win on the Asian Tour.

This is the first international golf tournament in Hong Kong, China for 38 months.

Tabuena, who led with a 63 on Thursday, impressively recovered from a double bogey on his opening hole.

Korean Yoseop Seo returned a 64 and is solo fourth, five back from Kho. Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond (67) and Suradit Yongcharoenchai (68) are a further stroke back along with Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent (67).

