Basel, Mar 22 (PTI) The Chinese badminton team has pulled out of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament which began on Tuesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases and injuries to its players, the game's governing body BWF said.

The Badminton World Federation also said that many players have withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for the dreaded virus.

Also Read | TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

"Several players from a number of Member Associations tested positive on their pre-arrival test and arrival test and have been removed from the draw," BWF said in a statement.

"Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries to players in their team.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of MI in Indian Premier League T20 Season 15.

"Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China have subsequently withdrawn all their players from the YONEX Swiss Open 2022."

China had also withdrawn from the Asia Badminton Team Championships in Malaysia in February due to COVID-19 cases.

Most of the top Indian players, including P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth, are playing in the tournament.

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has, however, withdrawn from the tournament after feeling exhausted following back-to-back final appearances at the German Open and All England Championships.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)