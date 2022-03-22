After a relatively poor performance that saw them miss out on a playoff spot last season, Mumbai Indians would be more determined than ever to make it to the top and once again reinstate their status as the champion side that they are, in the competition. The five-time IPL champions have made some key retentions--the likes of which included skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav and they got another core member back by roping in Ishan Kishan at the IPL 2022 Auction for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore. IPL 2022: ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis Hits the Nets for Mumbai Indians Ahead of Debut Season (Watch Video)

They lost some important players too with Hardik Pandya being the most notable one. The all-rounder would be captaining IPL newbies Gujarat Titans and one can say that Mumbai Indians have almost made up for his loss with a power-hitter in Tim David. Proteas prodigy Dewald Brevis too have joined them. Rohit Sharma's men have also added some firepower to their lower-middle order with the inclusion of Fabian Allen. They also would have Tymal Mills as Jasprit Bumrah's fast bowling partner with Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi in the mix as well. Not to forget, they also have signed Jofra Archer, who would join the team from next season to form a deadly bowling combination with Bumrah. IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Begin Preparation for IPL; Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Join Squad

MI's Schedule for IPL 2022:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue March 27 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm Brabourne Stadium April 2 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 3:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm MCA Stadium April 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm MCA Stadium April 13 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 7:30 pm MCA Stadium April 16 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 3:30 pm Brabourne Stadium April 21 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium April 24 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium April 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium May 6 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm Brabourne Stadium May 9 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 pm DY Patil Stadium May 12 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium May 17 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium May 21 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 7:30 pm Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians' Squad for IPL 2022:

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat , Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer , Daniel Sams (Rs 2.60 crore), Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2022 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).