London [United Kingdom], January 14 (ANI): England winger Cole Palmer was the only scorer in the Gameweek 21 match of the Premier League between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea came into this game after a disappointing performance in their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Palmer converted a penalty just before half-time (45+4), and this proved to be the only goal in the match and guided the home side to victory.

Chelsea holds on to the lead despite the visitors making a lot of chances to equalize. The Blues goalkeeper, Djordje Petrovic made some brilliant saves to deny the Fulham players goals.

With this victory, Mauricio Pochettino's side moved up to the eighth spot and the Fulham side remains at 13th position despite the loss.

It was not a good afternoon for the visitors as there was a mistake by the VAR. Fulham manager Marco Silva pointed out that the officials chose not to change Malo Gusto's yellow card to a red for a studs-up challenge on Willian in the first half.

"It's a clear red card. It's difficult for Anthony Taylor (the official) to see if it's a red card. We have to be fair with him because the moment is really quick. In the Premier League, in 10 moments like that one, nine have been a red card," Silva was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

On the other hand, Chelsea manager Pochettino backed the official's decision and opined that his team has some luck as the decision went in their favor as earlier, he was sent off the field in the fixture against Aston Villa in September.

"I remember the game against Aston Villa, it was a red card and I didn't complain about that, but today it was a yellow card," the Chelsea boss was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I have a very good relationship [with Marco Silva]. He is a great person and a great coach. And of course, if I'm put in his place, I would tell you it's a red card. I understand," Pochettino added.

"But, sometimes, this type of situation is against you and the view of the referee is different. They thought it was a yellow card and it's good for us," the 51-year-old concluded. (ANI)

