IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Men in Blue will be looking to clinch the series as they face Afghanistan in the second of the three-match T20I series. India won the series opener in Mohali and now will be hoping for the 2-0 lead. The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I takes place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and has a start time of 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs AFG on Dream11 fantasy cricket competition can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the IND vs AFG 2nd T20I match. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan: Check Predicted Indian 11 As Virat Kohli Returns for Cricket Match in Indore.

Virat Kohli returns to the side after missing out on the first T20I due to personal reasons. Kohli returns to the format for the first time after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England. To accommodate Kohli, it will be interesting to see who faces the axe. Meanwhile, in the IND vs AFG Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the second T20I we have picked eight players from the Indian team and three from Afghanistan to complete our IND vs AFG Dream11 fantasy playing XI. India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I 2024, Indore Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Holkar Stadium.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) and Jitesh Sharma (IND).

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) and Rinku Singh (IND).

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Shivam Dube (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG).

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi (IND) and Arshdeep Singh (IND).

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli (c) and Azmatullah Omarzai (vc).

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Jitesh Sharma (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Rinku Singh (IND), Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Shivam Dube (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Ravi Bishnoi (IND) and Arshdeep Singh (IND).

