Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Punjab Kings were all out for 115 against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Jitesh Sharma top scored for Punjab with 32 off 23 balls.

Delhi spinners enjoyed their time in the middle with Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yaav and Axar Patel taking two wickets each.

The game was in doubt with Delhi reporting sixth COVID case in their camp but the BCCI decided to go ahead with after players returning negative tests following two rounds of testing in the morning.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings:115 all out in 20 overs (Jitesh 32; Kuldeep 2/24, Lalit 2/11, Axar 2/10).

