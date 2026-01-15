Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 15 (ANI): Bangladesh cricketers are standing firm on their decision not to take the field in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), with the Cricket Welfares Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) president Mohammed Mithun making it clear that play will resume only if a key demand is met, local media reported on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference in Banani, CWAB president Mohammad Mithun said the cricketers are ready to return to action on one clear condition.

Also Read | Referee Stands Alone As Toss Delayed in BPL Match After Bangladesh Players Threaten To Boycott League, Seek BCB Director M Nazmul Islam’s Removal.

"We will go to the field on one condition only: if the BCB comes forward and commits that within 48 hours this person will no longer be in the BCB. If he remains, then the responsibility for stopping play will not lie with the cricketers--provided the BCB makes an official declaration," Mithun said.

The players have demanded the resignation of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director M Nazmul Islam, stating that without his removal, they see no alternative but to continue their protest. Local media reported that the cricketers outlined five key reasons behind their stance during the press conference.

Also Read | England Spinners Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed Face Visa Delay for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India.

Among the issues raised were the ongoing crisis in Dhaka First Division cricket, the BCB's handling of allegations related to sexual harassment of women cricketers, the demand for Nazmul Islam's resignation, and broader concerns regarding facilities and opportunities in women's cricket.

The cricketers reiterated that they are not opposed to playing but stressed that meaningful action from the BCB is necessary. Until their demands are addressed, they remain resolute in their decision to stay away from competitive cricket.

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was derided as an "Indian agent" by M Najmul Islam after Iqbal called for a dialogue to resolve current tensions in cricketing ties between the two nations due to the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Amid uncertainty about Bangladesh's visit to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup after Mustafizur's release, former men's team captain Tamim Iqbal had said the BCB should resolve the issue through dialogue, keeping the country's cricketing interests and future at the forefront. Tamim made the remarks on the sidelines of the trophy-unveiling ceremony of the Zia Inter-University Cricket Tournament at the City Club ground on January 9.

The controversy surrounding Najmul got even worse when on Wednesday, he made distateful comments about Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) owing cricketers no compensation if they miss the T20 World Cup, adding that the board had never demanded anything back from their players after failing to make major progress at ICC events over the years.

"The question [of compensation] does not even arise. We have invested so much on them, they haven't been able to achieve anything, anywhere. Have we won a single global trophy till now? Then we could've said every time, you have failed to perform, whatever we have spent on you, now we will take it back. Return it to us," Najmul said, according to Daily Star.

The boycott call by players first hit the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Thursday.

Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express players refused to take the field on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Nazmul over his controversial public remarks about the country's cricketers.

The first match of the day was scheduled to be played between Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at 1 pm. However, players from both teams did not travel to Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

At a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday, Bangladesh star player Mehidy Hasan Miraz offered a rebuttal to Nazmul's statements and said that most of player's income comes from the ICC and sponsors, and that Nazmul's comments are "shameful for the entire cricket fraternity."

"The money we earn mostly comes from the ICC and sponsors. I believe that everyone who has represented the national team, from the very beginning to today, wearing the Bangladesh jersey has contributed to the funds the cricket board has today. This is what I feel because today's cricket board funds are the result of everyone's hard work, and every person has a right to it," Mehidy Hasan said as per Channel 24 Bangladesh.

"If no games were played, sponsors wouldn't come, and we wouldn't receive revenue from the ICC. I feel that this isn't just a personal matter; it's shameful for the entire cricket fraternity. Regarding the comments he made, I don't know how or why he made them--whether he understood the implications or not. I have no explanation; he knows best. However, I feel that from his position, making such comments is inappropriate," Mehidy Hasan added.

Mehidy Hasan also added that players pay about 25-30 per cent of their income in tax, contributing to the government.

"I believe such remarks shouldn't be made by anyone in a responsible position, not just in cricket. I also want to address another issue that everyone should know. Out of what we earn, we probably pay the highest amount of tax, about 25 to 30 per cent. This means we are actually contributing money to the government. Many people have the misconception that the government pays us. We do not receive money from the government. All our earnings come from playing cricket on the field. This point is often not clarified, leading to various misunderstandings. This is something everyone should be aware of, " Mehidy concluded.

Bangladesh will start play their first three T20 World Cup games at Kolkata's Eden Gardens from February 7 against West Indies, Italy and England before moving to Mumbai for the final Group C clash against Nepal on February 17. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)