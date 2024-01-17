Adelaide (Australia), Jan 17 (AP) Captain Pat Cummins continued his strong form this Australian summer by taking two wickets in the opening session of the first test as the West Indies reached 64-3 by lunch at Adelaide Oval.

After taking 19 wickets in the recent 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan, Cummins struck in his opening over Wednesday to dismiss opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, before producing a superb delivery to bowl counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite. He was 2-17 at lunch.

Josh Hazlewood (1-9) then claimed his 250th test wicket by bowling Alick Athanaze shortly before lunch to have Australia on top early after Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl first.

At the break, Kirk McKenzie was not out on 26, with Kavem Hodge one not out.

Brathwaite and Chanderpaul had safely, and patiently, navigated the undermanned West Indies through the new-ball spells of Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood.

But the introduction of Cummins into the attack returned an immediate dividend as Chanderpaul (6) swiped at a full ball but could only guide an edge to Cameron Green at gully who took a good catch, high to his left.

Two overs later, the skipper removed his counterpart Brathwaite (13) with a trademark ball that moved off the seam and crashed into the top of off-stump.

McKenzie and Athanaze, with just three test appearances between them, steadied the tourists and added 25 runs before Hazelwood returned to take his milestone wicket by bowling Athanaze (13).

West Indies, which hasn't won a test match Down Under since February 1997, has brought only five players who appeared in the two tests against Australia in 2022-23 and has added seven uncapped players to the touring squad.

The Caribbean side is missing allrounders Jason Holder, a former West Indies captain, and Kyle Mayers. They opted out of the tour to prioritize T20 cricket, while fast bowler Jayden Seales is out with a shoulder injury.

Green is making his first test appearance for Australia since the Ashes series in England last June after being recalled to the starting XI. He's expected to bat in the No. 4 spot vacated by Smith, who has replaced the retired David Warner at the top of the batting order.

The second and final test in the West Indies series, a day-night match at the Gabba in Brisbane, begins Jan. 25. (AP)

