India will play the third and last match of the Three-match T20I series against Afghanistan on January 17, 2024. India have already sealed the series victory but this match will be important for them for other purpose as this is the last match of Team India before the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The last match was a dominant victory for the Indian Cricket Team thanks to some fireworks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube on a batting friendly Indore pitch. Afghanistan were not clinical with the bat, neither with the ball as they slumped to a second consecutive defeat. India might look at a few options to explore in the third and final T20I of the series. Fans eager to know India's likely playing XI in the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan at Bengaluru, will get the entire information here. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant Spotted Together at M Chinnaswamy Stadium; Wicketkeeper Attends Team India's Practice Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is yet to open his account in the first two matches. He got two consecutive ducks and has faced a lot of criticism. He will be under pressure and will continue his place in the XI as captain. Shubman Gill made way for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who shined in the 2nd T20I and is unlike to make a comeback, Virat Kohli looked in touch in the last match while Shivam Dube was the star of the last match. Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh didn't enjoy too much of batting opportunities and they might be promoted for a better opportunity. Any change in the order is unlikely.

Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel has been absolutely spot on for the first two games. Bishnoi had a poor first game where he was taken down by Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib. But he returned strongly in the second game. The pace attack also lived upto the expectations with Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar taking the duties of death bowling. Washington Sundar has supported all the frontlines bowlers equally although he might look at a few more overs given to him in next match. Avesh Khan might replace either of Washington Sundar or Mukesh Kumar to get some gametime behind his back. Shivam Dube With His All-Round Performance Making Sure He Is in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

India's Likely Playing XI in 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar.

