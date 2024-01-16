With series on the line, Pakistan takes on New Zealand in the third of the five-match T20I series. New Zealand leads the series 2-0 and will now be aiming for an unassailable lead. Pakistan, on the other hand, have their work cut out to try and stay alive in the series. The NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I takes place at the University Oval in Dunedin and has a start time of 05:30 AM IST. For the all-important fixture, Pakistan have three changes to their last playing XI. Pacer Abbas Afridi has been ruled out due to an injury and is replaced by Zaman Khan. Usama Mir and Aamer Jamal have been left out with Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim Junior finding a place in the playing XI. Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks Ministry Approval for Organising T10 League.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be without their captain Kane Williamson who will miss the rest of the matches due to an injury. Mitchell Santer will lead the side in his absence while Tim Seifert is expected to walk into the New Zealand playing XI for this encounter.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

Amazon Prime Video is the official broadcaster of New Zealand cricket in India. So, they will provide all the live action from the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. However, the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20 2024 will not be available on TV in India. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide a free live telecast of the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 match. Pakistan Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs New Zealand: Mohammad Nawaz Included, Usama Mir Dropped; Injured Abbas Afridi Ruled Out.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

With the absence of a live telecast of NZ vs PAK, fans will be eager to catch the action. In a piece of good news for fans, Amazon Prime Video will provide the live streaming online of NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024. Users will have to subscribe to the services to watch the live streaming online of the NZ vs PAK T20I series on mobile devices and smart TVs.

