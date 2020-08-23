Liverpool [UK], Aug 23 (ANI): Liverpool's Curtis Jones is eager to start the new season and said he wants to see what the 2020-2021 season holds for him 'on a personal level'.

Liverpool on Sunday defeated Stuttgart 3-0 in a friendly match in Austria as Robert Firmino, Naby Keita and Rhian Brewster registered one goal each for the team.

Also Read | CPL 2020 Live Streaming Online on FanCode, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks: Watch Free Live TV Telecast of Caribbean Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports in India.

"We've been training hard this week. I'm happy to get 45 minutes in the tank and I thought that the boys performed well, so happy days," the club's official website quoted Jones as saying.

"I can't wait [for the new season], you know! I've got off to a good start, I've trained well, I've stayed fit, got an assist [and] performed well, so I just can't wait for the next game and I'll see what the season holds for me on a personal level," he added.

Also Read | MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Fans Reportedly Clash Against Each Other in Kolhapur; Virender Sehwag Reminds Fans ‘Team India is One’ (View Post).

Jones further stated that he is determined to shine wherever manager Jurgen Klopp opts to field him.

"I've always said that whenever I'm called upon I'll always give 100 percent, whether it's right-back, centre-back, striker - I'll always give 100 percent," he said.

"Today I was in a position that I like, that I know, and was alongside good players so they helped me out a lot. But all in all, it was a good performance and a good win," Jones added.

The club will take on Leeds United in their first match of the Premier League 2020-21 campaign on September 12.

Before this Premier League fixture, Liverpool will compete against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on August 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)