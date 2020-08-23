In a shocking incident, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma fans clashed against each other in Kolhapur over a hoarding issue. As per ABP report, Dhoni fans erected hoardings of the former India captain after his retirement from international cricket. Interestingly, a few days later, Rohit was named as the winner of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and his hoardings went up as well. However, tensions flared up when it was found that Rohit's hoardings were reportedly damaged. This resulted in a clash between two groups identified as Dhoni and Rohit fans. Rohit Sharma Shares Heart-Warming Message After Receiving Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Promises to Bring Many More Laurels for the Country (Watch Video).

As per reports, one of the youngsters was beaten badly in a sugarcane field. As the news spread, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag appealed fans not to fight among each other. The former dashing opener reminded fans that 'team India is one'.

"Kya karte rehte ho paagalon. Aapas mein players are either fond of each other or just don't talk much, kaam se kaam rakhte hain. But kuchh fans alag hi level ke pagle hain. Jhagda Jhagdi mat karo, Team India ko- as one yaad karo (Players are fond of each other or they don't talk much. They speak only as much as required but some fans are mad. Please do not fight against each other and treat team India as one)," Sehwag tweeted.

Here's Virender Sehwag's Post

Kya karte rehte ho paagalon. Aapas mein players are either fond of each other or just don't talk much, kaam se kaam rakhte hain. But kuchh fans alag hi level ke pagle hain. Jhagda Jhagdi mat karo, Team India ko- as one yaad karo. pic.twitter.com/i2ZpcDVogE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2020

Both Dhoni and Rohit are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), which will take place from September 19 onwards. While Dhoni captains Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit is the captain of defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

