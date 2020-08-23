CPL T20 2020 Match 10 Live Streaming Online: Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with St Lucia Zouks in the 10th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 24 (Monday). Both the sides have made impressive starts to the tournament. Hence, cricket fans can witness a great contest in the forthcoming encounter. Both Warriors and Zouks have won two of their first three matches. Due to the net run rate, however, the Warriors are leading the team standings while Zouks are placed at the third position. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of GUY vs SLZ match. GUY vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Shimron Hetmyer, Imran Tahir and Keemo Paul have been the standout performers for the Warriors and will like to continue their great form. However, the likes of Ross Taylor and Nicholas Pooran haven’t fired in the tournament and they’ll like to showcase their blitzes in the upcoming game. On the other hand, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Nabi have showcased some great form for Zouks and will like to replicate their heroics again. Without further ado, let’s look at the streaming and other details of the game. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

The seventh match of CPL T20 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 24, 2020. The match will start at 03:00 am as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 5:30 pm.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also offer live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Squads:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).