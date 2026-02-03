Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 3 (ANI): Day 3 of the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis (U-15) continued to raise the competitive intensity at TNPESU, Chennai, as the league stage produced a compelling mix of dramatic five-set encounters and commanding straight-game victories across both boys' and girls' categories.

In the boys' competition, several matches went down to the wire, producing some of the most gripping finishes of the league stage so far, according to a release. Sinai Caro Chandan edged past M Siddhanth in a five-set battle, clinching the decider 16-14, before Pattekar Nilay outlasted Sinai Caro Chandan in another tense five-game contest, again sealing the final set 16-14.

Gupta Shaurya showed strong resolve to come from behind and defeat Sahney Aarav 3-2. Alongside these thrillers, multiple players delivered emphatic performances: Aditya defeated Sai Maanvith Talasila 3-0, Bhatt Dev defeated Ghosh Trishanjit 3-0, and Rajavelu Akash recorded a straight-game win over Buchupalli Haasith Reddy.

Banerjee Souswarya and Duklan Vatsal also registered clean 3-0 victories against Rodrigo Andrade. Other notable results saw Kumar Hardik overcome Sai Maanvith Talasila 3-1, M Ashvajith defeat Yashvasin Bolishetty 3-1, and Biswas Rajdeep secure a 3-0 win over Rai Satyam.

The girls' category featured a similar blend of grit and dominance on Day 3. Mahato Akshita produced a strong comeback to defeat Vadhan Jinaya in five sets after dropping the opening two games, while Ari Debanna edged past Amani 3-2 in a tightly contested encounter. Basak Subhomita also came through a five-set battle, prevailing over Kavyaa Madaan. Several matches were decided with authority, including rare triple 11-0 scorelines as Chatterjee Titash, Debanshi Chakraborty, Soni Radhika, and Ray Ahona each recorded straight-game wins without conceding a point. Elsewhere, Dua Avni defeated Alyssa Yeung 3-1, Tyagi Shanaya registered a 3-0 win over Susvirkar Mahika, and B Varnica closed out the day with a 3-1 victory against Deolekar Rittanya.

With league-stage standings tightening and pressure mounting across groups, Day 3 further underscored the field's competitiveness as players push for qualification to the next stage. All matches of the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 are being streamed live on FanCode. (ANI)

