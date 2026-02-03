The countdown to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues as Oman faces off against Sri Lanka A in a crucial warm-up fixture today, 3 February 2026. Taking place at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground, this match serves as a vital opportunity for Oman to acclimatise to local conditions before the tournament officially gets underway on 7 February. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.

While warm-up matches do not carry official T20 International status, they are essential for teams like Oman to test their squad depth. Facing a Sri Lanka A side featuring several fringe national players provides the high-level competition needed to prepare for a challenging group stage. The encounter is scheduled to begin at 13:00 local time (13:00 IST). ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.

Where to Watch Oman vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming

The ICC has made specific arrangements for fans to follow the warm-up programme globally. However, broadcast coverage for non-marquee warm-up matches varies by region.

Global Streaming: Most warm-up fixtures are available for free to fans worldwide (excluding certain territories) on ICC.tv. Viewers will need to register a free account on the ICC website or app to access the stream.

India: While major matches featuring India or South Africa are available on Star Sports and JioHotstar, smaller warm-up fixtures like Oman vs Sri Lanka A are primarily accessible via ICC.tv.

Oman, led by captain Jatinder Singh, enters the World Cup with a balanced squad aiming to disrupt the more established nations. The team has spent the last week training in Colombo, focusing on handling the spin-friendly tracks expected across Sri Lankan venues. Following this match, Oman is scheduled to play one final practice game against Zimbabwe on 5 February before their group stage campaign begins.

