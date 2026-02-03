The preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 intensify today, 3 February 2026, as the Netherlands take on Zimbabwe in a vital warm-up encounter. The match, held at the historic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, offers both sides a final opportunity to test their combinations before the tournament's official start on 7 February. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.

For the Netherlands, this fixture is about maintaining the momentum that has made them a formidable "giant-killer" in recent ICC events. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be looking to re-establish their credentials on the global stage after missing out on the previous edition. The match is scheduled to begin at 15:00 local time (15:00 IST).

Where to Watch Netherlands vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming

In India, the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2026 are shared between the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. While marquee warm-ups such as India vs South Africa are televised, smaller fixtures are not available. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.

The Netherlands enter the game with a seasoned squad led by Scott Edwards. Key players to watch include all-rounder Bas de Leede and the experienced Roelof van der Merwe, both of whom are expected to play pivotal roles in the spin-friendly conditions of Colombo.

Zimbabwe welcome back veteran Brendan Taylor, whose experience is seen as vital for a squad looking to navigate a difficult group stage. The pace attack, spearheaded by Blessing Muzarabani, will be eager to test the Dutch top order on a Premadasa surface that typically offers early assistance to fast bowlers.

