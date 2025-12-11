New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Day 4 of the Delhi Capitals (DC) School Cup saw impressive individual and team efforts that continue to shape the course of the tournament. Yashank Malik's 4/18 with the ball helped DPS Vasant Kunj claim victory over St. Xavier's High School, while St. Thomas School's skipper Aarush Singh smashed a rapid unbeaten 73 to power a dominant chase against Gyan Bharati School on Thursday, a release said.

In the opener, DPS Vasant Kunj posted 148/7, thanks to a measured 41 from Mihier Doi Ganesh. St. Xavier's High School's Manvik Bansal impressed with 3/19, but it was Yashank Malik's bowling that turned the game, cleaning up the St. Xavier's lineup for 132/8. Pratyush (49 off 38) and Harith Narula (32 off 27) started well but couldn't prevent a 16-run defeat.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First.

Following this, St. Thomas School restricted Gyan Bharati to 143/4, with Rahul's 2/15 keeping things tight. Chasing, St. Thomas cruised to the target in 11 overs with skipper Aarush Singh's explosive 73* off 31 balls and Khushhal Yadav's quick 54* off 25.

The third fixture was closely fought as DPS RK Puram overcame American Edu Global School by 12 runs. Rohan Sarin's 61 off 28 steered DPS to 177, while strong responses from Suryansh Singh (55 off 32) and Ansh Chaudhary (41 off 31) fell short. Rohan Sarin and Naman Lamba bowled well, each taking two wickets.

Also Read | Buy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Online: Here's How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for T20WC in India and Sri Lanka.

The final game was a low-scoring contest where Laxman Public School defeated Salwan Public School by 8 wickets. Salwan reached 113/6, with Shaurya Mendiratta and Ruvik Malhotra taking two wickets apiece. Ruvik again starred with the bat, scoring 48 off 25 to seal the win in 13.5 overs.

On day 5 (Friday) St. Thomas School face St. Xavier's High School, while GD Goenka Vasant Vihar will take on Modern School Vasant Vihar.

The two-week competition is running from December 8 to 23 in the capital, with matches taking place at the GMR Aerocity Ground. The grand finale will be hosted at Delhi Capitals' home venue, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, offering schoolchildren a true dream-come-true experience, according to a DC release.

The DC School Cup (Boys) is following a T20 format, with 16 teams divided into four groups of four. Each team will play the others in their group in a round-robin format, with the top team from each group advancing to the semi-finals, followed by the final. A total of 27 matches will be played over 10 business days across two venues, with two games per venue per day.

The standout performers from both tournaments will earn a direct opportunity to participate in state-level trials, helping build a credible talent pipeline for Delhi cricket and giving young players a strong platform to shine. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)