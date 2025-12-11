India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: India have started the five-match T20I series against South Africa on a high as they have secured a dominant 101-run victory in the opening encounter. While India struggled with the bat initially, Hardik Pandya's half-century, followed by a sensational performance from the bowlers earned them a victory. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India boast of a world-class bowling attack and despite South Africa batting deep, they will have the challenge to deal with the Indian bowling. Meanwhile, for India, the challenge it to be show up a better batting performance and take a 2-0 lead in the series. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely To Get Demoted in New BCCI Players Contract List, Test and ODI Captain Shubman Gill In Line For Promotion: Report.

Shubman Gill made a comeback in Team India side against South Africa in the first T20I but didn't look in touch. He rushed into an attacking stroke to lose his wicket. He will have to be wary and score big to keep his spot in the playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling with fitness issues and Tilak Varma lacked power to clear the boundary often, both will need to chip in more for India to compete harder. India are the winners of the Asia Cup 2025 and currently they are preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of that, they will give their everything to check where they stand.

South Africa did well with the ball in the first T20I. Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla bowled well and received good support from Marco Jansen. But Keshav Maharaj failed to make an impact and the Proteas are likely to go in with George Linde as the spin option over Maharaj. Hardik Pandya got the momentum while attacking the spinners and the Proteas won't want to give that window of opportunity. Their batting needs improvement as well with Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller being wary of shot selection. Crowd Surround Car Carrying Commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Mpumelelo Mbangwa As They Try to Click Pictures Following IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 at Cuttack (Watch Video).

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.