That's It! South Africa level the series 1-1 after two games. A comprehensive win for them as they bowl out India for only 162. They set the game with a solid batting performance in the first innings and chasing it, the used change of pace really well to keep India behind in the game. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, playing a brilliant knock and Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen made sure India stay restricted.
Out! India collapsed in this over. It is Ottneil Baartman who drove the final nail in the coffin of the hosts. They were running way behind the asking rate and Baartman made most use of it with his cutters. Cleaned up Shivam Dube in the first ball and then Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy holed out in the deep, South Africa are one step away from victory. Varun Chakaravarthy c Markram b Ottneil Baartman 0(2) and Arshdeep Singh c Miller b Ottneil Baartman 4(3) and Shivam Dube b Ottneil Baartman 1(2).
Out! Jitesh Sharma finally departs. Change of pace from Lutho Sipamla on fullish length, Jitesh tries to flick it on the onside, but the ball takes a leading edge to loop up in the air towards the backword point. Ottneil Baartman runs back to take a very good catch. India staring at a defeat here. Jitesh Sharma c Ottneil Baartman b Sipamla 27(17).
Bizarre! Jitesh Sharma has survived miraculously. Ottneil Baartman beats Jitesh Sharma to hit his stumps but the bails stay on and doesn't get dislodged. Length delivery on off-side, Jitesh misses it and the ball brushes the bails which rotates on the pivot but doesn't come off despite getting lit. South Africa look at the bails in disbelief. South Africa still have the game in control.
Out! Hardik Pandya departs after a few desperate attempts to slog for a boundary. Tried to flick Lutho Sipamla for a six over mid-wicket as the asking rate was going above head but didn't get enough to clear the boundary lines. Hardik got holed out at the deep. He will be disappointed with himself. Meanwhile, good change of pace from Sipamla. Hardik Pandya c Brevis b Sipamla 20(23).
Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma stitch a steady partnership and keep India's chances alive. Tilak has been the aggressor where he has punched a few holes in the opposition defence while Hardik has anchored the innings. They will soon have to launch an attack to keep the asking rate under control.
Out! Axar Patel departs after playing a cameo. Length delivery on off-stump, Axar looked to slap it on the off-side, but miscued the shot and it went a little uppish. Reeza Hendricks at short cover took a nice low catch. Third umpire adjudged the catch was taken cleanly. South Africa landed another blow on India. Axar c Reeza Hendricks b Ottneil Baartman 21(21).
Out! India end the powerplay positively with Tilak Varma and Axar Patel eyeing a counter-attack but they have already lost three wickets and the latest was Suryakumar Yadav. Length delivery slanting across wide outside off, Suryakumar Yadav hung back looking to run it down to third man again but it took off a nick of his bat on the way to Quinton de Kock. India rocked early in a big chase. Suryakumar Yadav c de Kock b Marco Jansen 5(4).
Out! India end the powerplay positively with Tilak Varma and Axar Patel eyeing a counter-attack but they have already lost three wickets and the latest was Suryakumar Yadav. Length delivery slanting across wide outside off, Suryakumar Yadav hung back looking to run it down to third man again but it took off a nick of his bat on the way to Quinton de Kock. India rocked early in a big chase. Suryakumar Yadav c de Kock b Marco Jansen 5(4).
Out! India lose their two openers in two overs. Shubman Gill departed in the first over for a golden duck when he nicked one from Lungi Ngidi to the hands of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Abhishek Sharma was the next to follow who got squared up by Marco Jansen and the edge went to the hands of de Kock once again, Solid start for South Africa. Abhishek Sharma c de Kock b Marco Jansen 17(8) and Gill c Reeza Hendricks b Ngidi 0(1).
India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: India have started the five-match T20I series against South Africa on a high as they have secured a dominant 101-run victory in the opening encounter. While India struggled with the bat initially, Hardik Pandya's half-century, followed by a sensational performance from the bowlers earned them a victory. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India boast of a world-class bowling attack and despite South Africa batting deep, they will have the challenge to deal with the Indian bowling. Meanwhile, for India, the challenge it to be show up a better batting performance and take a 2-0 lead in the series. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Likely To Get Demoted in New BCCI Players Contract List, Test and ODI Captain Shubman Gill In Line For Promotion: Report.
Shubman Gill made a comeback in Team India side against South Africa in the first T20I but didn't look in touch. He rushed into an attacking stroke to lose his wicket. He will have to be wary and score big to keep his spot in the playing XI. Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling with fitness issues and Tilak Varma lacked power to clear the boundary often, both will need to chip in more for India to compete harder. India are the winners of the Asia Cup 2025 and currently they are preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of that, they will give their everything to check where they stand.
South Africa did well with the ball in the first T20I. Lungi Ngidi and Lutho Sipamla bowled well and received good support from Marco Jansen. But Keshav Maharaj failed to make an impact and the Proteas are likely to go in with George Linde as the spin option over Maharaj. Hardik Pandya got the momentum while attacking the spinners and the Proteas won't want to give that window of opportunity. Their batting needs improvement as well with Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller being wary of shot selection. Crowd Surround Car Carrying Commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Mpumelelo Mbangwa As They Try to Click Pictures Following IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 at Cuttack (Watch Video).
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma(w), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde.