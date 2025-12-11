India and Sri Lanka are all set to co-host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in February-March. After 2016, this is the first time India are hosting the competition. They are the defending champions of the ICC T20 World Cup and will look to defend their title while playing at home. As Pakistan have refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, their matches will be played in Sri Lanka and a part of the competition will be hosted there. The schedule of the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 is already announced, and fans are waiting for the tickets to arrive. ICC has confirmed that the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tickets will go live on December 11. Fans eager to buy the tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, will get the entire information here. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: Pakistan to Play Netherlands in Tournament Opener on February 7, Final to be Played in Ahmedabad On March 08.

When Will ICC T20 World Cup 2025 Tickets Go Live For Sale?

On Thursday, December 11, ICC announced the opening of ticket sales for the ICC T20 World Cup, pricing entry-level tickets at historic lows to drive accessibility for the pinnacle event. Sales will begin at 6:45 PM IST with prices starting at just ₹100 (approximately $1.11) at some venues in India and LKR1000 (approximately $3.26) in Sri Lanka. The ICC has reduced one of the primary entry barriers for fans to experience the ICC T20 World Cup by making the tickets highly affordable in Phase I. With pricing starting from ₹100 in India and LKR1000 in Sri Lanka and more than 2 million tickets going on sale, the ICC aspires to democratize the in-stadia experience of ICC events. India's Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Unveiled; Rohit Sharma, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saika Unveil New T20I Kit During IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 at Raipur.

How to Buy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Online?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2026 is expected to witness a lot of foofall with fans likely to flock for all the matches at all five venues in India--Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai). The ICC earlier announced that fans would be able to book their tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 matches. The highlight of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tickets is that they are extremely affordable, with the prices starting at Rs 100 for the matches in India. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 pre-sale tickets can be purchased on Tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans can view the ticket categories and prices here.

