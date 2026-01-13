Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Ahead of the start of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, the Delhi Capitals came together for a team lunch at Malgudi, the restaurant owned by singer Shankar Mahadevan.

According to a release by the Delhi Capitals, during the gathering, the team unveiled a special new initiative by introducing legacy numbers on their official match caps for the first time in the franchise's history. Jemimah Rodrigues, the very first pick for the team at the inaugural WPL auction, was presented with the No. 1 legacy cap. Shankar Mahadevan and Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta handed over the caps to the entire squad.

Players from previous seasons who have represented the Delhi Capitals will also be honoured with their respective legacy numbers.

Adding a musical flourish to the occasion, Delhi Capitals Captain Jemimah Rodrigues joined Shankar Mahadevan, along with Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, for an impromptu jamming session over Malgudi's signature spread, creating a memorable off-field moment for the team. The DC squad also danced to Bollywood songs.

Coming to the Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2026 campaign, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led team has faced defeats in both of their matches in the season so far.

In their campaign-opener, DC faced off against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led defending champions Mumbai Indians. Mumbai batted first in the match and compiled a solid total of 195/4 in their 20 overs with the help of Nat Sciver-Brunt's 70 and captain Harmanpreet's 74-run knock.

Chasing 196, Delhi Capitals could only manage to put 145 on the board as they got bundled out in 19 overs, facing a 50-run defeat.

In their second match, DC faced their second defeat in an agonizingly close match against the Gujarat Giants. Batting first, the Giants put up a daunting 209-run total, courtesy to Sophie Devine's 42-ball 95 runs innings, and Ashleigh Gardner's 49.

Chasing 210, DC were in the match for almost the whole match until Devine's bowling heroics secured Gujarat a four-run win in the final over of the match, as DC could only manage 205/5 in 20 overs despite Lizelle Lee's 86 and Laura Wolvaardt's 77. (ANI)

