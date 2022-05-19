Tulsa (USA), May 19 (AP) Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the PGA Championship after practicing for two days at Southern Hills to test his surgically repaired left wrist.

The former U.S. Open champion practiced with a wrap that extended several inches up his left forearm. He tweeted Tuesday it had “held up nicely” after his initial practice round.

The 28-year-old had surgery to repair the hamate bone in his wrist on April 14, a procedure that was expected to sideline him for up to two months. He removed his cast and bandages more than a week ago, and teased an early return when he posted an online video of himself hitting a driver.

DeChambeau missed the cut in three of his past four starts and has just one top-25 finish in five starts this season.

His withdrawal leaves 95 of the top 100 players in the field for Thursday's first round. Denny McCarthy replaces DeChambeau. (AP)

